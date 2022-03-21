Logo
China to give 1 trillion yuan tax rebates to small firms - CCTV cites cabinet meeting
A man checks his phone while walking in Lujiazui financial district during sunset in Pudong, Shanghai, China July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song
Coins and a banknote of China's yuan are seen in this illustration picture taken February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration
21 Mar 2022 08:21PM (Updated: 21 Mar 2022 08:21PM)
BEIJING : China will give nearly 1 trillion yuan ($157 billion) in tax rebates to domestic small firms to shore up economic stability, state media CCTV quoted a cabinet meeting as saying on Monday.

China will also take targeted measures to boost market confidence and keep capital market development stable and healthy, according to the State Council meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang.

The meeting also said the government will properly handle problems from capital market operations, and will create a stable, transparent and predictable market climate.

China attaches great importance to the impacts brought by the changing global capital market to the Chinese capital market, the cabinet said, adding it will roll out policies to stabilize the economy and stimulate market vitality as much as possible.

($1 = 6.3552 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Ellen Zhang, Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Source: Reuters

