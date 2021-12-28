Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China to give safety approval to more domestic GMO corn types
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China to give safety approval to more domestic GMO corn types

28 Dec 2021 01:54PM (Updated: 28 Dec 2021 02:11PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING :China plans to approve the safety of more genetically modified (GMO) corn varieties produced by domestic companies, the agriculture ministry said late on Monday.

The move comes after Beijing last month proposed an overhaul of regulatory seed rules to pave the way for approval of GMO crops and as top policy makers urged progress in biotech breeding, seen as key to ensuring food security.

The three new corn products are produced by China National Tree Seed Corp and China Agricultural University, Hangzhou Ruifeng Biotech Co Ltd and Beijing Dabeinong Technology Group Co Ltd, the ministry said in a statement.

The plan to approve the new corn varieties, along with seven new GMO cotton products, will be open for public comment until Jan. 17, according to the notice posted on the website of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.

Safety approval is seen as a major step towards commercialization of GMO crops, but it is still unclear when the new products will be ready for a market launch.

Beijing has so far not permitted the planting of GMO soybean or corn varieties, but it allows their import for use in animal feed.

Both Hangzhou Ruifeng, in which Yuan Longping High-Tech Agriculture Co Ltd owns 41.8per cent, and Beijing Dabeinong already own GMO corn traits approved as safe by the government.

(Reporting by Hallie Gu and Emily Chow; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us