Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China gives chipmakers easier subsidy access to help guide industry recovery - FT
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China gives chipmakers easier subsidy access to help guide industry recovery - FT

China gives chipmakers easier subsidy access to help guide industry recovery - FT

FILE PHOTO: A Chinese flag is displayed next to a "Made in China" sign seen on a printed circuit board with semiconductor chips, in this illustration picture taken February 17, 2023. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration

21 Mar 2023 11:56AM (Updated: 21 Mar 2023 11:56AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

China is facilitating easier access to subsidies and more control over state-backed research for a handful of its chip companies, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

Chipmakers such as Semiconductor Manufacturing International (SMIC), Hua Hong Semiconductor and Huawei, as well as equipment suppliers like Naura and Advanced Micro-Fabrication Equipment Inc China might benefit from the policy, the report added citing people familiar with the matter.

Reuters had reported in December that China is working on a more than 1 trillion yuan ($145.34 billion) support package for its semiconductor industry, amid tightening U.S. restrictions aimed at slowing its technological advances.

The chosen firms will have access to additional government funding without having to achieve previously necessary performance goals, the report said, adding that they will also be allowed to play a bigger role in state-sponsored research projects.

($1 = 6.8803 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.