China gives chipmakers easier subsidy access to help guide industry recovery: Report

China is facilitating easier access to subsidies and more control over state-backed research for a handful of its chip companies, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday (Mar 21).

Chipmakers such as Semiconductor Manufacturing International (SMIC), Hua Hong Semiconductor and Huawei, as well as equipment suppliers like Naura and Advanced Micro-Fabrication Equipment Inc China might benefit from the policy, the report added citing people familiar with the matter.

Reuters reported in December that China is working on a more than 1 trillion yuan (US$145.34 billion) support package for its semiconductor industry, amid tightening US restrictions aimed at slowing its technological advances.

The chosen firms will have access to additional government funding without having to achieve previously necessary performance goals, the report said, adding that they will also be allowed to play a bigger role in state-sponsored research projects.