Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China govt land sales revenue downturn deepens in June
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China govt land sales revenue downturn deepens in June

China govt land sales revenue downturn deepens in June

FILE PHOTO: A general view shows residential apartment blocks in Hong Kong, China, June 29, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo

19 Jul 2023 10:35AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : China's government land sales revenue fell at a faster pace in June, data showed on Wednesday, as cash-strapped developers remained cautious about buying land, adding to other recent data showing rapidly tapering momentum across the broader economy.

Revenue from land sales last month fell 24.26 per cent year-on-year, bigger than a 13 per cent drop the previous month, according to Reuters calculations based on finance ministry data.

For the January-June period, land sales revenue tumbled 20.9 per cent from a year earlier, highlighting the stress on China's economy on multiple fronts including weak demand at home and abroad, debt woes in the property market and high youth unemployment.

China's property sector, which accounts for about a quarter of the economy, remains firmly in a downtrend, with property sales and investment recording double-digit falls. New home prices for June have also stalled after meagre gains a month earlier.

All eyes are on an expected Politburo meeting later this month, as markets hope for more policy support to shore up a stuttering economy as a post-COVID bounce fades quickly.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.