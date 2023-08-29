Logo
Business

China grants approvals to 58 imported online games
Business

FILE PHOTO: A man plays online game on a computer at an internet cafe in Beijing, China August 31, 2021. REUTERS/Florence Lo/File Photo

29 Aug 2023 07:58PM
BEIJING : China's gaming regulator on Tuesday granted publishing license to 58 imported online games, including titles belonging to Tencent Holdings Ltd, NetEase Inc and other developers.

Source: Reuters

