China grants approvals to 86 domestic online games

BEIJING : China's gaming regulator on Monday granted publishing licences to 86 domestic online games, including titles belonging to Tencent Holdings Ltd, NetEase Inc and other developers.
Source: Reuters
Also worth reading
Content is loading...
BEIJING : China's gaming regulator on Monday granted publishing licences to 86 domestic online games, including titles belonging to Tencent Holdings Ltd, NetEase Inc and other developers.
We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.
To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.
Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us