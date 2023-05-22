Logo
Business

China grants approvals to 86 domestic online games
China grants approvals to 86 domestic online games

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Tencent is seen during the World Internet Conference (WIC) in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province, China, November 23, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song/

22 May 2023 08:30PM
BEIJING : China's gaming regulator on Monday granted publishing licences to 86 domestic online games, including titles belonging to Tencent Holdings Ltd, NetEase Inc and other developers.

Source: Reuters

