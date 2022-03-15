Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China Great Wall Asset Management gets approval for $1.6 billion bond issue
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China Great Wall Asset Management gets approval for $1.6 billion bond issue

China Great Wall Asset Management gets approval for $1.6 billion bond issue

FILE PHOTO: Managements and officials present a ceremony for founding China Great Wall Asset Management Co. in Beijing, China, December 11, 2016. REUTERS/Shu Zhang

15 Mar 2022 12:02PM (Updated: 15 Mar 2022 12:02PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HONG KONG : China's bond regulator has approved China Great Wall Asset Management Co to issue 10 billion yuan ($1.6 billion) of financial bonds for buying assets from distressed property developers, the bad debt manager said in its website on Monday.

Chinese state-owned firms are expected to acquire more assets from cash-strapped private developers, analysts said, as Beijing steps up efforts to stabilise and tighten control over a crisis-hit sector that accounts for a quarter of its economy.

Great Wall is one of China's four big asset management companies (AMCs) that were originally set up to dispose of non-performing loans from major state banks.

China Orient Asset Management said on Monday in a filing it has issued 10 billion yuan of bonds at coupon rate of 3.15per cent, after gaining approval last month.

A few state-owned and large private property developers have also previously issued notes or secured loan facilities for merger and acquisition financing, including China Merchants Shekou Industrial Zone Holdings Co and Country Garden.

($1 = 6.3753 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us