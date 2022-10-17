Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China halts LNG sales to foreign buyers to ensure own supply - Bloomberg News
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China halts LNG sales to foreign buyers to ensure own supply - Bloomberg News

China halts LNG sales to foreign buyers to ensure own supply - Bloomberg News

FILE PHOTO: Liquefied natural gas (LNG) storage tanks are seen at ENN's LNG import terminal in Zhoushan, Zhejiang province, China October 19, 2018. Picture taken October 19, 2018. REUTERS/Meng Meng

17 Oct 2022 04:52PM (Updated: 17 Oct 2022 04:52PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

(Reuters) - China has asked its state-owned gas importers to stop reselling liquefied natural gas (LNG) to buyers in Europe and Asia as it seeks to ensure its own supply for the winter season, Bloomberg News reported on Monday.

China's National Development and Reform Commission has asked PetroChina Co, Sinopec and Cnooc Ltd to keep winter cargoes for domestic use, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

The commission could not be reached for comment. PetroChina, Sinopec and Cnooc did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

The news comes as China's LNG importers seek to stay out of the spot market this winter as demand growth has skidded to the slowest since 2002, meaning the world's top importer of the fuel will likely avoid competing with crisis-hit Europe for supplies.

On Monday, Chinese authorities said the country would greatly increase domestic energy supply capacity and its reserve capacity for key commodities, reiterating a policy of ensuring supplies and stabilising prices of raw materials.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.