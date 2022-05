SHANGHAI : China's Ministry of Finance said on Tuesday that it will halve purchase tax for small-engine cars in a move to boost auto sales.

The government will cut the tax for cars priced at no more than 300,000 yuan ($45,000) and with 2.0-liter engines or smaller, it said in a statement.

The tax cut will be applicable for purchases from June 1, 2022 through the end of the year.

($1 = 6.6631 Chinese yuan renminbi)