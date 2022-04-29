Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China halves stock transfer fees in bid to reinvigorate bearish market
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China halves stock transfer fees in bid to reinvigorate bearish market

29 Apr 2022 09:04AM (Updated: 29 Apr 2022 09:04AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SHANGHAI : China's stock clearing agency said it will halve stock transfer fees from Friday to reduce investors' trading costs and to reinvigorate markets.

The move is aimed at "promoting stable and healthy operation of the capital market, stimulating market vitality and enhancing support for the real economy," the China Securities Depository and Clearing Co said in a statement on its website late on Thursday.

Stock transfer fees will be cut to 0.001 per cent of stock trading turnover, it said.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index has slumped more than 8 per cent in April, heading for its worst month in six years, as China's economy suffers from COVID-19 lockdowns in major cities.

Last month, the clearing agency cut or waived some registration and settlement fees to help revive growth in virus-hit areas.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us