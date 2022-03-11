Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China has faced 'continuous' cyber attacks from the United States - Xinhua
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China has faced 'continuous' cyber attacks from the United States - Xinhua

China has faced 'continuous' cyber attacks from the United States - Xinhua

FILE PHOTO: Computer code is seen on a screen above a Chinese flag in this July 12, 2017 illustration photo. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration

11 Mar 2022 01:17PM (Updated: 11 Mar 2022 01:24PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

(Corrects headline typo)

SHANGHAI : China has since February faced continuous cyber attacks in which overseas actors took control of computers in the country to target Russia, Ukraine and Belarus, and most of these attacks originated in the United States, state news agency Xinhua said.

Xinhua cited the National Computer Network Emergency Response Technical Team/Coordination Center of China, a cybersecurity technical centre that leads efforts to prevent and detect cybersecurity threats to the country.

(Corrects headline typo)

(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us