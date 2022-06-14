Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China hikes retail gasoline, diesel prices to new highs
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China hikes retail gasoline, diesel prices to new highs

China hikes retail gasoline, diesel prices to new highs

FILE PHOTO: A pump attendant wears a mask as he refuels a car at a Sinopec gas station where customers can buy supplies as the country is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, in Beijing, China, February 28, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

14 Jun 2022 05:46PM (Updated: 14 Jun 2022 05:46PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE : China will raise retail prices for gasoline and diesel by 390 yuan ($57.91) and 375 yuan per tonne, respectively, effective midnight Tuesday, the National Development and Reform Commission said.

This will bring the retail prices to a new high after a series of hikes earlier this year.

Retail gasoline ceiling prices for the Chinese capital, for example, will rise by about 3.5 per cent to 11,615 yuan ($1,724.68) per tonne, while those for diesel will increase by around 3.7 per cent to 10,510 yuan a tonne.

The prices are for the standard gasoline and diesel that meets the most stringent National 6 specifications.

Under China's pricing system since 2013, retail fuel prices are assessed every 10 working days to reflect global crude oil benchmarks so long as benchmark prices move between $40 and $130. Outside that band, retail prices do not change or only move marginally.

($1 = 6.7346 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us