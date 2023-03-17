Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China to hold benchmark lending rates for 7th month - Reuters Poll
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China to hold benchmark lending rates for 7th month - Reuters Poll

China to hold benchmark lending rates for 7th month - Reuters Poll

FILE PHOTO: Paramilitary police officers stand guard in front of the headquarters of the People's Bank of China, the central bank (PBOC), in Beijing, China September 30, 2022. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

17 Mar 2023 04:55PM (Updated: 17 Mar 2023 04:55PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SHANGHAI : China is set to keep benchmark lending rates unchanged for a seventh month in March, a Reuters survey showed, as early signs of a domestic economic recovery, combined with global market turmoil, leave Beijing disinclined to shift its monetary policy stance.

All 22 participants in a Reuters poll this week predicted no change to loan price rates (LPRs) on Monday. Such unanimity has been rare in previous surveys.

Evidence has grown that the world's second-largest economy is recovering from COVID-19 restrictions. Goldman Sachs on Wednesday raised its forecast for gross domestic product (GDP) growth this year to 6 per cent from 5.5 per cent, based on the rapid reopening.

In the latest indication of growth, home prices gained momentum nationally in February, rising for a second month.

Turmoil in global financial markets, however, triggered by fears of a banking crisis after the collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank, and deepening problems at Credit Suisse, mean Chinese policymakers would prefer to avoid any change for now, analysts said.

"I don't see any reason benchmark rates need to be adjusted this month," a Shanghai-based trader who participated in the poll on condition of anonymity.

China's central bank kept its medium-term lending facility rate (MLF) unchanged for March, making an adjustment even less likely for LPRs, which are loosely pegged to the MLF rate.

The one-year LPR stands at 3.65 per cent, while the five-year LPR is 4.30 per cent. China last cut both LPRs in August.

The LPRs - which are reference rates for bank loans - are calculated each month after 18 designated commercial banks submit quotes to the National Interbank Funding Center, a People's Bank of China affiliate.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.