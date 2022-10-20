Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China holds emergency talks with chip firms after US curbs- Bloomberg News
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China holds emergency talks with chip firms after US curbs- Bloomberg News

China holds emergency talks with chip firms after US curbs- Bloomberg News

FILE PHOTO: Semiconductor chips are seen on a circuit board of a computer in this illustration picture taken February 25, 2022. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration/File Photo/File Photo

20 Oct 2022 01:43PM (Updated: 20 Oct 2022 01:51PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

(Reuters) - China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology convened a series of emergency meetings over the past week with leading semiconductor companies, seeking to assess the damage from the U.S chip restrictions, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

The ministry summoned executives from firms including Yangtze Memory Technologies Co and supercomputer specialist Dawning Information Industry Co to attend closed-door meetings, the report said.

This month the Biden administration passed a sweeping set of export controls aimed at slowing Beijing's technological and military advances, including a measure to cut China off from certain semiconductor chips made anywhere in the world with U.S. tools.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.