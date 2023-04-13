Logo
Business

China home builder Country Garden gets US$115 million private loan
China home builder Country Garden gets US$115 million private loan

Workers walk past a construction site of residential buildings by property developer Country Garden in Kunming, Yunnan province, China Sep 17, 2019. (Photo: Reuters/Wong Campion)
The logo of property developer Country Garden is seen on a building in Dalian, Liaoning province, China on May 7, 2017. (Photo: Reuters)
13 Apr 2023 06:36PM (Updated: 13 Apr 2023 06:46PM)
HONG KONG: Country Garden Holdings, one of China's biggest property developers, has obtained a HK$900 million (US$114.65 million) loan from a private lender to refinance a bank loan, two people familiar with the matter said.

A large chunk of the loan, offered to a subsidiary of Country Garden by Hong Kong based investment company Flow Capital (HK), will be used to repay a Hong Kong loan owed by the developer, worth about HK$700 million, according to one of the two sources.

The new loan will have a two-year tenure and will be backed by guarantees from Country Garden's listed parent company and a Hong Kong property, the two sources said. The interest rate charged by the lender was not immediately clear.

The loan came after Country Garden posted its first net loss since listing in 2007, as China's property sector reeled under a debt crisis and sluggish sales.

Bloomberg earlier reported on Thursday (Apr 13) afternoon that Country Garden had received the loan.

Country Garden declined to comment. Its shares fell 2 per cent on Thursday, taking its slump over the last year to about  60 per cent.

Source: Reuters/zl

