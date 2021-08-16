Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China's new home prices see slowest growth since January
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China's new home prices see slowest growth since January

China's new home prices see slowest growth since January

The Taoyuan Xindu Kongquecheng apartment compound developed by China Fortune Land Development is seen in Zhuozhou, Hebei province, China on Mar 19, 2021. (File photo: Reuters/Lusha Zhang)

16 Aug 2021 09:44AM (Updated: 16 Aug 2021 10:05AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING: China's new home prices in July rose at the slowest pace since January, official data showed on Monday (Aug 16), after authorities further tightened curbs on the sector, including limits on some purchases.

Average new home prices in 70 major cities grew 0.3 per cent in July from a month earlier, slowing from a 0.5 per cent rise in June, according to Reuters calculations based on data released by the National Bureau of Statistics.

On annual basis, new home prices rose 4.6 per cent, compared with a 4.7 per cent uptick in June.

China's property market has rebounded quickly from the COVID-19 crisis, triggering concerns about financial risks in an overheated market. This year authorities stepped up curbs on the sector to rein in runaway housing prices.

Source: Reuters/ng

Related Topics

China home price property market

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us