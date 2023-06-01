China new home prices, sales fall on soft demand in May

BEIJING: China's new home prices fell for the first time in four months in May and home sales slumped, according to a private survey, adding to pressure on a property market which is struggling to stabilize from a sharp slump.

New home prices among 100 cities fell 0.01 per cent month-on-month in May from 0.02 per cent growth the previous month, according to survey data from the China Index Academy on Thursday (Jun 1).

Home sales by value by property developers fell 18.8 per cent from a month earlier, the independent real estate research firm said in a separate statement on Wednesday.

"The real estate market was under greater adjustment pressure and homebuyers' sentiment continued to fall in May," said the firm. The property sector gained a boost from the lifting of tough COVID-19 curbs in December, low mortgage interest rates and a slew of policy support measures.