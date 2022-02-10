Logo
China hopes US will remove tariffs, end sanctions to create conditions for trade
FILE PHOTO: The flags of the United States and China fly from a lamppost in the Chinatown neighborhood of Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., November 1, 2021. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

10 Feb 2022 03:40PM (Updated: 10 Feb 2022 03:40PM)
BEIJING : China hopes the United States will remove additional tariffs on Chinese goods and end its sanctions and crackdowns as soon as possible to create conditions for trade cooperation, the Ministry of Commerce said on Thursday.

Gao Feng, ministry spokesman, made the comments at a regular briefing.

U.S. trade data on Tuesday revealed a massive shortfall in China's commitment to increase U.S. purchases under former U.S. President Donald Trump's "Phase 1" trade deal implemented two years ago.

(Reporting by Xu Jing, Stella Qiu and Gabriel Crossley; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

