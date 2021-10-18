Logo
China hopes to work closer with US firms in NEVs, biopharma -industry minister
FILE PHOTO: U.S. and Chinese flags are seen before a meeting between senior defence officials from both countries at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., November 9, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
FILE PHOTO: Xiao Yaqing, chairman of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC) attends a news conference on the sidelines of the National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, China March 9, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer
18 Oct 2021 04:39PM (Updated: 18 Oct 2021 04:36PM)
SHANGHAI : China hopes U.S. firms will strengthen their cooperation with Chinese companies in the areas of new energy vehicles, biopharma and next-generation information and communication technology, the country's industry minister said on Monday.

Xiao Yaqing, China's Minister of Industry and Information Technology, made the comments at a video conference meeting with the chairman of the U.S.-China Business Council, according to a statement posted on the ministry's official WeChat account.

Xiao also said that U.S. and Chinese firms were interdependent in the global industrial chain and that China welcomes U.S. companies to expand their investment in China, the statement said.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh and Roxanne Liu; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Source: Reuters

