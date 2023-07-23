Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Chinese chipmaker Hua Hong seeks up to US$2.95 billion in mainland listing
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Chinese chipmaker Hua Hong seeks up to US$2.95 billion in mainland listing

Chinese chipmaker Hua Hong seeks up to US$2.95 billion in mainland listing

A man wearing a mask walks by the Shanghai Stock Exchange building at the Pudong financial district in Shanghai, China, on Feb 3, 2020. (File Photo: Reuters/Aly Song)

23 Jul 2023 05:27PM (Updated: 23 Jul 2023 09:27PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING: Chinese chipmaker Hua Hong Semiconductor said on Sunday (Jul 23) it aims to raise up to 21.2 billion yuan (US$2.95 billion)in a listing on the Shanghai stock exchange.

The country's second-largest chip foundry will sell 407.75 million shares priced at 52 yuan per share, it said in a statement to the exchange.

The IPO by the chipmaker is set to be the biggest mainland listing this year.

It comes as Chinese chipmakers rush to raise capital as Beijing seeks self-sufficiency in an escalating technology war with Washington.

Hua Hong, which saw revenue jump 52 per cent in 2022 to a record US$2.5 billion, has said it will increase capacity at its 12-inch production line in Wuxi this year and will start to build new lines.

Related:

Source: Reuters/at

Related Topics

China semiconductors

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.