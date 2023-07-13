Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China's Huawei says it earned patent revenues of US$560 million last year
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China's Huawei says it earned patent revenues of US$560 million last year

China's Huawei says it earned patent revenues of US$560 million last year

A view shows a Huawei logo at Huawei Technologies France headquarters in Boulogne-Billancourt near Paris, France, on Feb 17, 2021. (File Photo: Reuters/Gonzalo Fuentes)

13 Jul 2023 05:17PM (Updated: 13 Jul 2023 06:21PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SHENZHEN: Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies received US$560 million in royalty revenues in 2022, Alan Fan, its head of intellectual property (IP), said on Thursday (Jul 13) in a speech at company headquarters in the city of Shenzhen.

Huawei earned more than it paid out in royalties over the last two years as the decline in handset sales meant it needed to pay less to other IP holders, Fan said.

The company has entered into patent licenses with phone makers Samsung and Oppo and automakers including Audi, Mercedes Benz, BMW, Porsche, Subaru, Lamborghini and Bentley, Huawei said.

Last year, Huawei spent US$23 billion on research and development, with 114,000 staff, 55 per cent of its total, working on research, the company said.

From 2019, rounds of US restrictions after authorities there called the company a security risk reduced its access to chipmaking tools. Huawei denies being a security risk.

Related:

Source: Reuters/at

Related Topics

China Huawei

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.