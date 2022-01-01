Logo
China implements new schemes for banks to support small businesses
A man wearing a mask walks past the headquarters of the People's Bank of China, the central bank, in Beijing, China, Feb 3, 2020. (File photo: REUTERS/Jason Lee)

01 Jan 2022 06:59PM (Updated: 01 Jan 2022 07:46PM)
BEIJING: China's central bank confirmed on Saturday (Jan 1) that it will implement new schemes aimed at encouraging financial institutions to lend to small businesses under pressure due to the impact of COVID-19.

The measures had been announced by the State Council, or Cabinet, on Dec 15.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) will provide capital to qualified banking institutions to spur them to extend more loans to small and micro enterprises under a scheme that will run through June 2023, according to a statement posted on its website.

Authorities are also rolling over a 400 billion yuan relending quota that supports inclusive financing to small businesses.

Source: Reuters/dv

