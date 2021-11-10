China import fair sees US$70.72 billion worth of 'intentional' deals signed

SHANGHAI : The fourth China International Import Expo (CIIE) saw US$70.62 billion worth of “intentional” deals signed, down 2.6per cent from last year, state broadcaster CCTV said, citing an organiser of the event that closed on Wednesday.

It cited Sun Chenghai, deputy director-general of the bureau responsible for organising the week-long import fair in the commercial hub of Shanghai to highlight the nation’s openness to foreign imports.

Last year state media said intentional deals worth US$72.62 billion were agreed at the fair.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)