China import fair sees US$70.72 billion worth of 'intentional' deals signed
FILE PHOTO: Chinese President Xi Jinping is seen on television screens at a media centre as he delivers a speech via video at the opening ceremony of the China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, China November 4, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Galbraith

10 Nov 2021 04:09PM (Updated: 10 Nov 2021 04:04PM)
SHANGHAI : The fourth China International Import Expo (CIIE) saw US$70.62 billion worth of “intentional” deals signed, down 2.6per cent from last year, state broadcaster CCTV said, citing an organiser of the event that closed on Wednesday.

It cited Sun Chenghai, deputy director-general of the bureau responsible for organising the week-long import fair in the commercial hub of Shanghai to highlight the nation’s openness to foreign imports.

Last year state media said intentional deals worth US$72.62 billion were agreed at the fair.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Source: Reuters

