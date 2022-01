BEIJING : China's commerce ministry said on Monday it will impose anti-dumping deposits on certain monoalkyl ethers of ethylene glycol and propylene glycol imported from the United States.

Effective from Jan 11, the new levy on imports will be 57.4per cent for products by the Dow Chemical Company and 65.3per cent for the rest of U.S. producers.

The decision follows a preliminary verdict issued in September.

(Reporting by Muyu Xu and Tony Munroe; editing by Jason Neely)