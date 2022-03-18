Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China to increase scrutiny of statistical data to curb fraud
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China to increase scrutiny of statistical data to curb fraud

18 Mar 2022 01:33PM (Updated: 18 Mar 2022 01:33PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : China will step up scrutiny of the country's statistics agency and tackle the "outstanding problems" of data fraud and falsification, the Communist Party's anti-corruption inspection unit said on Friday.

While the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has "resolutely probed" and dealt with cases violating statistical discipline and laws in recent years, "the problem of statistical data fraud is still relatively prominent," said a statement from the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI).

The NBS publishes China's closely watched gross domestic product (GDP) numbers, among other key data.

China has set an annual economic growth target of around 5.5per cent this year but economists have questioned if the country is able to achieve it amid intensifying geopolitical challenges, global commodity price inflation and a zero-COVID policy that clogs supply chains.

A few regions created the "illusion of economic development" by falsifying data and some local authorities issued secret instructions to intervene in manipulating data.

Data fraud is being found in more areas including R&D funding ratios, energy intensity and carbon intensity that typically reflects the quality of economic and social development, the anti-graft watchdog said.

Energy intensity and carbon intensity indicate the amount of energy consumed and carbon emitted per unit of GDP, and are used to gauge the progress of a country's campaign to tackle climate change.

Inspectors from the CCDI added that some local officials prioritise economic growth and ignore other areas of economic development, or seek to show off their personal achievements through statistics.

The CCDI will carry out random inspections on data quality on a regular basis and supervise the establishment of an accountability system among local authorities to prevent and punish statistical fraud.

"We will relentlessly break the evil trends (of forging data)," it said.

(Reporting by Muyu Xu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us