Business

China industry minister meets Mercedes-Benz chief in Beijing
China industry minister meets Mercedes-Benz chief in Beijing

FILE PHOTO: Ola Kallenius, Chairman of the Board of Management for Mercedes-Benz, attends a strategy update event focused on software at the companys North America Research and Development center in Sunnyvale, California, U.S., February 22, 2023. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

13 Apr 2023 02:44PM (Updated: 13 Apr 2023 02:44PM)
BEIJING : China's broad domestic market and rapid growth in consumption are among factors that will aid high-quality development of its manufacturing industry, Industry Minister Jin Zhuanglong said.

He made the comments at a meeting on Wednesday in Beijing with Ola Källenius, the chairman of German auto maker Mercedes-Benz, the industry ministry said in a statement.

China will push for the high-level opening-up of the manufacturing sector and support multinational firms in increasing investment in high-end manufacturing, the ministry added, citing Jin.

Source: Reuters

