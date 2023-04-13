China industry minister meets Mercedes-Benz chief in Beijing

BEIJING : China's broad domestic market and rapid growth in consumption are among factors that will aid high-quality development of its manufacturing industry, Industry Minister Jin Zhuanglong said.

He made the comments at a meeting on Wednesday in Beijing with Ola Källenius, the chairman of German auto maker Mercedes-Benz, the industry ministry said in a statement.

China will push for the high-level opening-up of the manufacturing sector and support multinational firms in increasing investment in high-end manufacturing, the ministry added, citing Jin.