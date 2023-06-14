China industry minister, Siemens CEO discuss digital manufacturing, development

BEIJING : China's industry minister met Siemens' chief executive on Wednesday and discussed intelligent manufacturing, digital economy development and the digital transformation of small and medium-sized enterprises, the ministry said.

The minister, Jin Zhuanglong, said the Chinese government attaches great importance to promoting the deep integration of the digital economy, according to a statement from the ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

Chief Executive Roland Busch said the company wants to further expand Siemens' investment in China, and further strengthen cooperation with China, according to the statement.