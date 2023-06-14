Logo
Business

China industry minister, Siemens CEO discuss digital manufacturing, development
China's Industry and Information Technology Minister Jin Zhuanglong speaks at the China Development Forum 2023, in Beijing, China, March 27, 2023. REUTERS/Jing Xu/File Photo

14 Jun 2023 03:36PM
BEIJING : China's industry minister met Siemens' chief executive on Wednesday and discussed intelligent manufacturing, digital economy development and the digital transformation of small and medium-sized enterprises, the ministry said.

The minister, Jin Zhuanglong, said the Chinese government attaches great importance to promoting the deep integration of the digital economy, according to a statement from the ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

Chief Executive Roland Busch said the company wants to further expand Siemens' investment in China, and further strengthen cooperation with China, according to the statement.

Source: Reuters

