Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China insurer PICC P&C says not affected by sanctions on Russia
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China insurer PICC P&C says not affected by sanctions on Russia

28 Feb 2022 11:59AM (Updated: 28 Feb 2022 11:59AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SHANGHAI : Chinese state-controlled insurer PICC Property and Casualty Co Ltd (PICC P&C) said on Monday that sanctions on Russia were not affecting its business so far.

PICC P&C only undertook insurance business from some Chinese companies with assets in Russia and Ukraine, the scale of which was small, it said in an email to Reuters.

PICC P&C is one of the eight Chinese financial institutions with operations in Russia, according to a list on the website of Embassy of China in Russia.

(Reporting by Zhang Yan, and Ryan Woo; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us