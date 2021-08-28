Chinese social media platforms to 'rectify' financial self-media accounts

SHANGHAI: China's top social media platforms, WeChat, Douyin, Sina Weibo and Kuaishou, said on Saturday (Aug 28) they would begin to rectify irregular practices of "self-media" accounts that publish financial information, reported state media Global Times.

This follows an announcement by China's cyberspace regulator, the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC), that it would look into accounts that have repeatedly released financial news illegally, distorted economic policy interpretation, badmouthed financial markets, spread rumours and disrupted network communications.

The term "self-media" is mostly used on Chinese social media to describe independently operated accounts that produce original content but are not officially registered with the authorities.