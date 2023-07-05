Logo
Business

China Investment sells some shares in Teck Resources

FILE PHOTO: A visitor looks at a presentation by Teck Resources at the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) annual conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 1, 2020. REUTERS/Chris Helgren//File Photo

05 Jul 2023 10:27AM
China investment corporation (CIC) said on Tuesday its wholly-owned subsidiary, Fullbloom Investment Corporation, sold some of its shares in Teck Resources Ltd.

The company sold 3,000 Class B subordinate voting shares for gross proceeds of nearly C$169,000 ($127,720.68) at about C$56.30 apiece, CIC said.

CIC said the transaction was undertaken to adjust its portfolio.

Fullbloom now holds 50.8 million of Class B shares of Teck, or about 9.895 per cent of the issued and outstanding Class B Shares.

($1 = 1.3232 Canadian dollars)

Source: Reuters

