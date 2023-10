China iron ore stocks to hit 7-year low as demand beats expectations

BEIJING :Higher-than-expected steel production in China this year is boosting consumption of iron ore, eroding domestic stocks of the raw material and lifting imports above previous years, analysts said.

China's portside iron ore stocks are set to end the year at the lowest level since 2016, according to forecasts from eight Chinese analysts, while imports in the world's largest consumer will reach the highest since 2020.

Strong iron ore demand despite a downturn in the steel-hungry property sector comes as the government appears increasingly unlikely to continue a two-year policy to cap the growth in steel production.

China has not allowed its steel output to grow in the past two years in order to curb carbon emissions, but this year Beijing has not yet issued a similar nationwide mandate.

Daily hot metal output averaged 2.44 million metric tons between June and August, 6 per cent higher than the same period in 2022, data from consultancy Mysteel showed.

More hot metal, a steel precursor, is being made because less steel scrap is available for making steel due to the property downturn.

Mills also need to maintain cashflow despite weaker downstream demand, and exports are healthy, said analysts.

Portside inventories slid to 105.2 million tons as of Oct. 13, down nearly 20 per cent year-on-year, and the lowest level since October 2016, data from consultancy Steelhome showed.

"Such a low-level of inventory is partly a result of higher demand, as reflected in more steel output," said Shan Peng, an analyst at trading firm Grand Resource Group.

Mills were also keeping stocks low in anticipation of a government order to cap production, he said.

Inventories of iron ore at major Chinese ports will likely hover around 120 million tons at the end of 2023, said eight analysts and two steel producers, supporting prices.

Analysts had earlier expected year-end inventories of 160 million tons, lowering their forecasts in the third quarter to 140 million tons.

Iron ore prices will end the year at between $105 and $115 a metric ton, said the analysts, higher than second quarter estimates of between $90 and $100.

The higher prices will benefit top miners such as Rio Tinto and BHP, offsetting lower profits recorded in the first half.

The low stocks are also encouraging imports by some large traders, Mysteel analysts said in a report on Oct. 12.

China's iron ore imports from January to September are already up 6.7 per cent on the year to a record 876.65 million tons, customs data shows.

Imports for the full year are set to rise for the first time in three years, and by as much as 5.4 per cent to 1.16 billion tons, Reuters has reported.