Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China issues detailed rules on securing first-home mortgages
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China issues detailed rules on securing first-home mortgages

China issues detailed rules on securing first-home mortgages

FILE PHOTO: People wearing face masks are seen on an overpass in front of a residential building in Beijing, China August 11, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo

25 Aug 2023 02:15PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : Three Chinese ministries issued detailed rules on Friday regarding the criteria for first-home mortgages, the state news agency, Xinhua, said.

Such mortgages could be based on the number of homes buyers own, rather than their prior mortgage loan records, the agency said, citing a joint statement from the housing regulator, the central bank and the national financial regulator.

The step will allow more homebuyers to access preferential down payments and interest rates for first-home loans, so helping to cut purchase costs, it added.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.