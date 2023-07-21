Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China issues draft to ease rules on foreign investment in asset management firms
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China issues draft to ease rules on foreign investment in asset management firms

China issues draft to ease rules on foreign investment in asset management firms

FILE PHOTO: A man walks in the Central Business District on a rainy day, in Beijing, China, July 12, 2023. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo

21 Jul 2023 05:39PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : China's National Financial Regulatory Administration (NFRA) on Friday issued a draft on easing rules on foreign investment in asset management businesses as part of efforts to attract overseas investors.

Among rules the NFRA is soliciting public opinion on until Aug. 21 is the proposed removal of restrictions barring overseas non-financial institutions from investing in financial asset management firms.

The draft rules also call for abolishing the total asset requirement for overseas financial institutions wanting to invest in financial asset management firms.

Multinationals would also be allowed to directly initiate the establishment of foreign-funded financial companies under the draft rules.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.