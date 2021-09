BEIJING : China's industry ministry on Thursday published its draft rule on data security for the industry and telecommunications sectors.

Authorities in the world's No.2 economy are stepping up regulation in data handling to protect critical data, which could threaten areas such as politics, military, and China's overseas interests.

