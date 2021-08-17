China issues draft rules banning unfair competition in the Internet sector

SHANGHAI: Chinese regulators on Tuesday (Aug 17) issued a lengthy set of draft regulations for the Internet sector, banning unfair competition and restricting the use of user data, the latest move in a crackdown on the country's powerful tech companies.

According to a document published on China's State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) website, business operators should not use data, algorithms or other technical means to hijack traffic or influence users' choices.

They may also not use technical means to illegally capture or use other business operators’ data.

The regulator also said firms cannot use technological means to maliciously impose incompatible barriers to other legal Internet products and services.

It added that in cases involving violations, third-party institutions may be hired to audit data.

The proposed regulations come after SAMR imposed various restrictions and punishments on tech giants in an effort to restrict anti-competitive or monopolistic behaviour.

In April, following a months-long probe, SAMR fined e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding a record US$2.5 billion for engaging in unfair competition.

In July, the regulator ordered social media company Tencent Holdings to end exclusive licenses for certain songs on its music streaming service, and also blocked a merger between two game streaming companies Tencent had led.

The rules are currently open to public feedback before a Sep 15 deadline.