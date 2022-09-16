China issues draft rules to regulate futures exchanges

BEIJING : China's securities regulator on Friday issued draft rules to regulate the country's futures exchanges in a bid to maintain the order of the futures market and promote its stable development.

The draft rules made some adjustments based on the futures and derivatives law China introduced in April, which was implemented from Aug. 1, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said in a statement.

Futures exchanges need to adhere to the leadership of the Chinese Communist Party and are required to set up party organisations, the CSRC said.

China will strengthen the risk management responsibilities of futures exchanges and safeguard the safety of the market, the CSRC added.

The CSRC will solicit public opinions until Oct. 16.