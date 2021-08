BEIJING : China's State Council, the cabinet, on Friday issued guidelines on promoting employment in the 2021-2025 period, including targets for boosting the extent of employment and improving workers' skillsets, according to the official Xinhua News Agency.

China will aim to solve structural issues with the workforce and effectively fend off large-scale unemployment risks, Xinhua cited the State Council as saying.

