Business

China issues guidelines on standardisation of intelligent connected vehicles
China issues guidelines on standardisation of intelligent connected vehicles

FILE PHOTO: Cars drive on the road during the evening rush hour in Beijing, China, July 1, 2019. Picture taken July 1, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

26 Jul 2023 05:46PM
BEIJING : China's industry ministry on Wednesday issued guidelines on standardisation of intelligent connected vehicles.

The guidelines map out equipping the world's largest auto market with a standards system in two phases.

They include formulating a system that will support assisted and autonomous driving functions by 2025 and the roll-out of standards that will support the development of autonomous driving applications and establish a sound safety assurance system by 2030, according to the guidelines.

Source: Reuters

