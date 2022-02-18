Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China state planner issues new measures to promote recovery in services sector
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China issues new measures to spur COVID recovery for services sector

China issues new measures to spur COVID recovery for services sector

FILE PHOTO: A waiter cleans the floor of a restaurant after closing hours in Beijing, China October 28, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

18 Feb 2022 02:55PM (Updated: 18 Feb 2022 03:32PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING :China's state planner on Friday issued rules to promote a faster recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic in the services sector, including providing tax incentives to the catering, retail, tourism and aviation industries.

The National Development and Reform Commission also said it would guide online food delivery platforms to lower operating costs for catering businesses by reducing service fees, or commissions. The announcement sent shares in Meituan, one of the industry's dominant players, down by over 10per cent.

China's vast services sector, which has been slow to recover from the COVID pandemic, is more vulnerable to sporadic outbreaks in the country, especially at a time when China is sticking to a zero-COVID approach of quickly stamping out virus clusters regardless of the economic cost.

The government urged greater financing support from local governments to retail firms for having routine and free COVID-19 tests for their staff, and will support banks to reasonably step up credit supply to the tourism industry, the NDRC said.

China will also stop collecting value-added tax from airlines for 2022 and keep subsidizing key routes and small airports, according to NDRC.

It also said it would encourage internet platforms to give preferential service fees to catering companies in pandemic affected areas. Meituan and Alibaba, who owns food delivery platform Ele.me, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu, Yingzhi Yang and Brenda GohEditing by Shri Navaratnam, Sam Holmes and Lincoln Feast.)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us