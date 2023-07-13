Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China issues temporary rules for generative AI services
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China issues temporary rules for generative AI services

China issues temporary rules for generative AI services

FILE PHOTO: An AI (Artificial Intelligence) sign is seen at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, China July 6, 2023. REUTERS/Aly Song

13 Jul 2023 03:27PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HONG KONG : China issued on Thursday a set of temporary measures to manage the booming generative artificial intelligence (AI) industry, requiring service providers to conduct security assessments and perform algorithm filing procedures.

Cyberspace Administration of China released the set of rules on its website on Thursday.

The internet watchdog added that industry organisations, firms and research institutes that develop and apply generative AI tech but do not provide it to the public will not be subject to the measures.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.