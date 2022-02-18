Logo
China Jan auto sales see first monthly rise after eight months of falls
FILE PHOTO: Cars drive on the road during the morning rush hour in Beijing, China, July 2, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee

18 Feb 2022 02:17PM (Updated: 18 Feb 2022 02:17PM)
BEIJING : Automotive sales in China rose 0.9per cent in January from a year earlier, their first uptick after eight consecutive months of declines, industry data showed on Friday.

Overall sales in the world's biggest car market rose to 2.53 million vehicles in January, data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) showed.

Sales of New Energy Vehicles (NEVs) in January reached 431,000, for an annual increase of 135.8per cent, according to the data.

(Reporting by Sophie Yu and Brenda Goh; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Source: Reuters

