Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China Jan-Feb industrial output, retail sales, investment beat forecasts
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China Jan-Feb industrial output, retail sales, investment beat forecasts

China Jan-Feb industrial output, retail sales, investment beat forecasts

FILE PHOTO: Men stand on a balcony overlooking the central business district in Beijing, China December 15, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

15 Mar 2022 10:37AM (Updated: 15 Mar 2022 10:39AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : China's factory output unexpectedly picked up pace in the first two months of the year while retail sales beat expectations, even though the country is grappling with a surge in COVID-19 cases, a property market downturn and heightened global uncertainties.

Industrial output rose 7.5per cent in January-February from a year earlier, the fastest pace since June 2021 and up from a 4.3per cent increase seen in December, official data showed on Tuesday. That compared with a 3.9per cent surge in a Reuters poll.

Retail sales in January-February grew 6.7per cent year-on-year amid rising demand during the Lunar New Year holidays, having increased 1.7per cent in December. The figure - also the quickest since June 2021 - beat expectations of a 3.0per cent increase in the poll.

Fixed asset investment rose 12.2per cent on year compared with the 5.0per cent increase tipped by the Reuters poll and 4.9per cent growth in 2021. The figure was the highest since July last year.

The unexpectedly strong performance of the world's second largest economy in the new year came after China's economy was losing momentum as a liquidity crunch in the property market and strict anti-virus measures hit consumer confidence and spending.

Premier Li Keqiang said on Friday that he is confident of hitting this year's economic growth target of around 5.5per cent despite challenges including the war in Ukraine. Li also vowed to provide more policy support in the year.

China's economic activity is normally impacted in January and February because of the week-long Lunar New Year holiday, which fell in February in 2022. Many factory workers stayed put during the holiday due to COVID control measures and kept factory floors humming.

In February, the country's factory inflation eased to the slowest pace in eight months and consumer inflation rose 0.9per cent, pointing to cautious demand already hurt by strict anti-coronavirus measures.

Factory activity expanded slightly last month as new orders improved, purchasing managers' surveys showed, pointing to some resilience in the economy.

To spur growth, the central bank lowered mortgage lending benchmark rates in January and cut its reserve requirement ratio in December, with more easing steps expected.

China's central bank will be among state financial institutions paying some of their profits to the government this year to fund an increase in fiscal spending, the finance ministry said last week.

(Reporting by Ellen Zhang, Liangping Gao, Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Sam Holmes, Bernard Orr)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us