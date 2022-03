BEIJING : China's rare earth exports rose 10.8per cent during the first two months of 2022 from a year earlier, according to customs data on Monday.

Exports from China, the world's largest rare earth exporter, increased to 7,835 tonnes of rare earths in the January-February period, the General Administration of Customs said.

This compares with 7,068 tonnes exported in the first two months of 2021.

