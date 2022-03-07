Logo
China Jan-Feb trade surplus with US at $59.77 billion
07 Mar 2022 11:53AM (Updated: 07 Mar 2022 11:53AM)
BEIJING : China's trade surplus with the United States was $59.77 billion in the first two months of the year, data from China's General Administration of Customs showed on Monday.

Data from last year showed China failed to meet its two-year purchase commitments in the "Phase 1" trade deal negotiated by former U.S. President Donald Trump's administration.

The Biden administration is considering a new China tariff probe, heightening the risks for bilateral trade between the world's two largest economies.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Source: Reuters

