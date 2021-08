BEIJING : China's non-financial outbound direct investment (ODI) for the first seven months of the year rose 4.2per cent from a year earlier to US$62.81 billion, the commerce ministry said on Thursday.

In yuan terms, ODI declined 4per cent year on year in the January-July period, the ministry added.

(US$1 = 6.4932 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo; editing by Jason Neely)