China Jan-May soybean imports fall 0.4% to 38.04 million tonnes -customs

BEIJING : China's soybean imports during the January-May period fell from a year earlier, as poor crush margins curbed demand, customs data showed on Thursday.

China, the world's top soybean importer, brought in 38.04 million tonnes in the first five months of the year, down 0.4 per cent from the same period a year earlier, data from the General Administration of Customs showed.

Soybean arrivals in the month of May were at 9.68 million tonnes, up from 9.61 million tonnes a year earlier, according to Reuters calculations based on customs data.