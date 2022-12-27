China Jan-Nov industrial profits fall 3.6% vs Jan-Oct 3% fall

BEIJING : Profits at China's industrial firms in January-November fell 3.6 per cent from a year earlier, after contracting 3.0 per cent in the first 10 months, according to data the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) released on Tuesday.

The bureau did not report standalone figures for November.

The world's second-largest economy faces headwinds from multiple directions. COVID-19 infections are surging after an abrupt relaxation of harsh restrictions, hitting businesses and consumers, while a weakening global economy is hurting Chinese exports.

Industrial profit data covers large firms with annual revenue above 20 million yuan ($2.87 million) from their main operations.

($1 = 6.9792 Chinese yuan renminbi)