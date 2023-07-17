Logo
China June crude steel output up 0.4% y/y - stats bureau
FILE PHOTO-Employees work on the production line at a Baowu Group steel mill in Ezhou, Hubei province, China June 21, 2023. REUTERS/Amy Lv/file photo

17 Jul 2023 10:12AM
BEIJING : China produced 91.11 million metric tons of crude steel in June, up 0.4 per cent from the same period a year before, the statistics bureau said on Monday.

The June volume was higher than the 90.12 million metric tons manufactured in May, and 90.73 million metric tons in the same month of 2022, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data showed.

The world's largest steel producer churned out 535.64 million metric tons of the ferrous metal in the first half of the year, up 1.3 per cent from the same period last year, NBS data showed.

Source: Reuters

